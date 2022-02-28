Valère Bessala: "The teachers' strike is conspiracy, a coup d'état that is being prepared"

At the microphone of ABK Radio this morning, the civil administrator Valère Bessala believes that the teachers' strike is a coup d'état that is being prepared against President Paul Biya.

Secondary school teachers begin their sixth day of strike action on 28 February. Gathered within the collective "We have too much support" (OTS) they launched last Monday the operation "Dead Chalk" which amounts to not providing classes in schools.

A mood movement that wants to be peaceful throughout the country and enjoys popular support. Its objective, to demand better working conditions for teachers. But for Valère Bessala, also a consultant for Vision 4, there is eel under rock.

"The teachers' strike is a conspiracy, a coup d'état that is being prepared, as the population does not want to act to help them remove Paul Biya from power. So, we organize the strike, the high cost of living, the load shedding etc," said this morning the civil administrator.

Already last week, it made an equally sensational outing, on the antennas of the television channel Vision 4. During the program "Club d'Elites" he called the boss of Gicam "Bayam selam international". Following these remarks, Kamanou Tawamba Célestin expressed his indignation.