    Ngaoundéré: 3 billion to upgrade roads

    Marie BissickBy 1 Min Read

    On April 12, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Célestine Ketcha Courtès, launched work on structural roadways in the city of Ngaoundéré.

    A little over 3 billion FCFA. This is the amount mobilized for the development of a 6.3 km stretch of road in Ngaoundéré. The aim is to improve access to basic urban infrastructure and economic opportunities. The work is part of the PDVIR (Projet de Développement des Villes Inclusives et Résilientes) project.

    The contract has been awarded to China State Construction Engineering. The work will take 15 months to complete, according to national television.

