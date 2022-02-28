Debt: Teachers claim 1.4 billion from the OBC

Revelation made by the director of the Cameroon Baccalaureate Office (OBC) during a meeting held on February 23, 2022 between government representatives and teachers' collectives.

1 billion 400 million FCFA. It is to this amount that the debt of the Office of the Baccalaureat of Cameroon (OBC) to teachers for the 2021 session amounts.

According to Etienne Roger Minkoulou, director of the OBC, this debt is the result of several factors including: the uncertain number of candidates, the speakers and the financial resources. In addition, the Director indicated that there was a mismatch between the production of the examinations and the amounts collected by the OBC.

"When the exams produce 1000 FCFA, the OBC sometimes receives 600 FCFA, which gives it the appearance of a container that loses water. It shows that the debt of the OBC has increased considerably in the last three years and that, had it not been for the release of funds by the Head of State for a year like 2017, the functioning of the Office would experience more difficulties, "informs the president of the OBC.

During this meeting, the government committed to pay teachers before the exams began. For the 2022 session, the fees will be paid before the results are published.