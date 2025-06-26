Issa Tchiroma Bakary: Letter to the People of Cameroon

“The presidential election is much more than just a vote. It is an intimate encounter between a nation and its conscience. It is the moment when every citizen, in the privacy of their heart, questions their history, their values, and their future.

With each election, a page of our shared destiny is turned. It can be written hastily, in fear or resignation. Or it can be engraved with clarity, courage, and memory. This memory is that of the women and men who, at the risk of their lives, defied occupation and humiliation. They chose dignity, struggle, and freedom. Not because they were numerous or powerful, but because injustice had become unbearable to them.

They had neither tribe nor religion as their banner. They had only the nation as their faith and their horizon.

What united them was an ideal greater than themselves: the Nation. And they placed this Nation above all else. They could no longer bear their suffering and the denial of their rights. And our tribute to them today can only be sincere if we follow their example: by rejecting the rhetoric of hatred, communitarianism, identity politics, and tribalism—these poisons that we have sometimes trivialized, but which threaten to destroy the national pact.

Today, the situation of our people is serious. Our people are at their wits’ end. They are suffocating. They are suffering. They are waiting. They are hoping.

And if we want to honor the sacrifice of the founding fathers, then it is our turn to rise above particular interests. To show transcendence. To join forces. For the danger is there: that of a regime on its last legs, leading the nation toward a collapse that is as predictable as it is unacceptable…

