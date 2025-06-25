U17 World Cup qualifiers: 21 players selected to face Zambia

The Lionesses U17 coach has unveiled the list of players selected to face Zambia in Lusaka this Friday. The match is part of the first leg of the 3rd round of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup India 2022.

Arrived in Zambia yesterday afternoon, the U17 Indomitable Lionesses are ready for action. “The kids are ready to play Friday’s match. We’re away and Zambia are a team to be taken seriously. They know it’s an important match,” said Stéphane Ndzana, the team’s coach.

The return match is scheduled for April 30, 2022. It will be played at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé, with the winner qualifying for the 4th round of the U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

At the end of the third round, six teams will contest the final play-off round. Only two nations will represent Africa at the next U17 Women’s World Cup, to be held from October 11 to 30, 2022.

