Elim-World Basketball 2023: Cameroon loses to South Sudan

In Dakar this afternoon, Cameroon lost 68-74 to South Sudan in the 2nd window of the 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

The Indomitable Lions conceded a second defeat on Sunday. The surprising South Sudanese team dominated the Cameroonians in the first two quarters (24-16; 24-18). Sacha Giffa's men who won the 3rd and 4th quarters (14-13; 20-13). But this advantage did not allow the Cameroonian team to go back to the score.

There are a total of 6 windows to qualify for the world of the discipline. With 2 defeats and a victory at this 2nd window, the Indomitable Lions have 176 in total and are second in Group B. A ranking that qualifies them for the 3rd window to be held from June 27 – July 5, 2022.