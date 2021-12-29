Maroua: the Mizao bridge reopened to traffic

After two years of work, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development reopened to users on 28 December. Maroua can therefore breathe.

The bridge from Mizao to Maroua is 100% rebuilt. After its collapse in 2019 following heavy rains, the infrastructure required a little more than a billion FCFA for its realization. It was therefore put back into circulation on December 28 by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Minhdu), Célestine Ketcha Courtes. Of paramount importance for the capital of the Far North because connecting the communes of districts of Maroua 1st and 2nd.







Financed jointly by the public investment budgets of Minhdu and Minepat, the reconstruction of the structure was entrusted to Razel. The French company was able to build a bridge 12 m wide, including eight meters of mixed pavement. The range between supports is 60 linear meters, to which is added 2 consoles of 1.6 meters on each side of the supports. The deck is made of mixed frame, consisting of a reinforced concrete slab with an average thickness of 30 cm.