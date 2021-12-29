Eséka: city hall employees announce strike

They are demanding four months of unpaid wage arrears and have filed a strike notice of 3 days a week starting December 30, 2021.

Rein no longer between the employees of the municipality of Eseka and the mayor, Sylvain Tjock. To date, employees are demanding 4 months of unpaid wages. As well as 7 months of unpaid telephone fees and pre-financed missions that have not been paid for several months.

According to the Politudenews website, these workers sent on December 27, a strike notice of 3 days a week from December 30, 2021 to the delegate of the Department of Labor and Social Security of Nyong-Ekelle.

In addition, they denounce the mayor's insensitivity to their financial situation. Also, the privatization by the mayor of municipal revenues. As well as the "refusal of the head of the municipal executive to engage in any dialogue with the staff delegates despite the mediation desired by the labour inspector".