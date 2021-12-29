CAN 2021: 4 Ethiopian players tested positive for covid-19

Arriving in Cameroon two days ago, the Ethiopian selection has four players affected by the coronavirus.

Two weeks before the start of the CAN 2021, the Ethiopian selection is recording positive cases of the coronavirus. Indeed, four players have tested positive today for Covid-19. Although the names of wubetu Abate foals positive for the pandemic have not been revealed, they will have to observe a quarantine period as required by the health protocol before joining the rest of the group.

Gathered in Doha, Qatar for their training camp, three players of the Algerian selection were also declared positive for the coronavirus yesterday Tuesday, December 28. They are the manager Youcef Belaïli and the substitute defenders Mohamed Amine Tougaï and Houcine Benyada.