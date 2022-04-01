World Cup 2022: Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland against Cameroon

Cameroon knows their opponents for the group stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup following the draw held tonight in Doha.

For the competition that begins on November 21, the Indomitable Lions are housed in Group G. Rigobert Song's men will cross swords against two great nations of world football. These are Brazil number 1 in the FIFA rankings, Switzerland (14th) and Serbia (25th).

https://twitter.com/FecafootOfficie/status/1509944052438945804?t=OSmicKFs-kFFI7Occa9HEg&s=19

On the lions' menu, it's Serbia as a starter on November 24, Switzerland as a main course (November 28), and dessert Brazil (December 2).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

