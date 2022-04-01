Sanctions: the CNC suspends Séverin Tchounkeu and Cedrick Noufele

The decision of the National Communication Council (CNC) was made public this Friday, April 1 in the 1 p.m. newspaper of the CRTV.

Séverin Tchounkeu, the CEO of Equinoxe Tv of the exercise is suspended for one month from the profession of journalist in Cameroon and from the commission for issuing the press card. The same sanction applies to journalist Cedrick Noufele, presenter of the private television channel's "Droit de réponse" programme.

Recently, Equinox TV was the subject of a warning. In a letter dated March 18, the governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Ivaha Diboua addresses the CEO of the equinox Television channel and rebels against an editorial line that he considers "outrenciere" for "several years".

In this correspondence, the administrative authority accused the chain of "incitement to revolt", "apology of violence", "commentary on distorted facts". The day after this warning, the CNC will in turn issue a press release. In his statement, Joseph Chebonkeng Kalabubse addressed the media which shine with "outrageous statements", the dissemination of "tendentious remarks", "inappropriate judgments" and "seditious comments".

