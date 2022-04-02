Covid-19: Japan offers 68,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in Cameroon

The Ambassador of Japan to Cameroon, Talaoka Nozomu handed over the stock of vaccines on April 1, 2022, to the Ministry of Public Health.

Cameroon wants to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19. To achieve this, this requires vaccination of the target population. Hence Japan's donation of 68,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines. "This action, which is taking shape today, is a promise of the Japanese Government through its Prime Minister who announced in 2021, the provision of 10 million doses of vaccines to Africa via the COVAX facility, to ensure equitable access to vaccines worldwide," said Talaoka Nozomu, Ambassador of Japan to Cameroon.

In addition, the Government of Japan, through UNICEF, has also provided financial support of nearly CFAF 600 million to help set up a cold chain. This is the preservation of vaccines before they are delivered to beneficiary populations.

On March 16, the government launched a vaccination campaign against Covid-19. According to the Expanded Programme on Immunization, this 4th round of vaccination targets at least 500,000 people. An opportunity for health authorities to boost the protection of people already vaccinated and reach 10% of the target population vaccinated.

