Elim-CAN Women 2022: Estelle Johnson forfeits to face Gambia

For health reasons, defender Estelle Johnson will be absent from the Cameroon-Gambia double confrontation on behalf of the 2022 Women's AFCON play-offs in Morocco.

Although the details of this malaise have not been revealed, the Indomitable Lionesses will face the Gambians in the first leg on February 18 in the city of Yaoundé. For this double confrontation, 24 players were summoned by coach Gabriel Zabo.

The second leg will be held in The Gambia on the 23rd of this month. At the end of this double confrontation, the winner will be qualified for the competition in Morocco. The Women's AFCON 2022 will take place from 2 to 23 July with 12 teams against 8 in the past.

https://twitter.com/LionnesIndompt1/status/1493520871134310400?t=KWMd4cDDV5NxLMYlYri6UA&s=19