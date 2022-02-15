Digital economy: 1000 projects to be supported by the CDIC

Inaugurated on February 8, the Digital Economy Development Center (CDIC) plans to support 1,000 projects over a period of 5 years.

Good news for project leaders in the digital economy sector. Indeed, in the first five years, the CDIC aims to chaperone 1,000 start-up projects. This incubator hopes to generate 500,000 direct jobs and at least 5 million indirect jobs. According to the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel), Minette Libom Li Likeng, the CDIC wants to respond to the problem of digital entrepreneurship in Cameroon.

Indeed, the creation of the CDIC “will make it possible to capture, channel, support and promote initiatives and innovations in the field of digital entrepreneurship, by making available to the project leader: an accessible, flexible and modular working environment; state-of-the-art pedagogical, didactic and engineering tools; efficient technical supervision and managerial assistance services; support in the search for funding,” explains the Minpostel.

In 2018, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications identified nearly 3,000 digital start-ups. They evolve in the fields of application development, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, robotics and virtual and augmented reality. Unfortunately, financing difficulties and poor market analysis are holding back the emergence of these start-ups.