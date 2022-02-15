Football: the mayor of Dschang offers a 5 ha field to fécafoot

The said land is located in the Tsinkop district of the FOTO group in the city of Dschang. It will be used for the construction of a municipal stadium by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot).

The municipality of Dschang will soon be equipped with a municipal stadium. In a correspondence dated February 9, the mayor of the city informs the president of the Fécafoot of the availability of a space. The land is spread over an area of five hectares.

"Mr. President, following your correspondence cited above, I have the honor to inform you of the availability of a space of about five (5) hectares for the construction of a football stadium in the Commune of Dschang in the Tsinkop district of the FOTO group of coordinates: 5°27'48"N and 10°03"21"E", can be read in the correspondence.

According to Fécafoot, this locality will be the first to benefit from this program of construction of municipal stadiums under the Samuel Eto'o era. Except that this project had already aborted in 2016. On this same site of Tsinkop, the Fécafoot in collaboration with the Feicom had planned the realization of this sports work. It is a 1200-seat stadium, without an athletics track.