Cabral Libii: "The Hon. Nintcheu did not want us to know about his candidacy."

Invited tonight on the set of the Sunday show L' Arène, on Canal 2 International, the president of the PCRN, Cabral Libii, returned to the bitter failure of the homeless deputy Jean Michel Nintcheu to the presidency of the National Assembly.

"We believe that the Honourable Nintcheu did not want us to be aware of his candidacy. His candidacy was unrisent and unimportant." It is in these terms that the PCRN deputy described, the event that has been making the headlines in the last 48 hours.

According to the politician, during the election, CPDM MPs did not receive the ballot from the Honourable Nintcheu. And the elected representative of the SDF "was not offended, so we can think that the will behind his candidacy was the political coup," added Cabral Libii.

On March 18, Cavaye Yeguié Djibril won 148 votes in his favor against only one for his challenger, the SDF MP Nintcheu. CPDM MP mayo Sava in the Far North has been re-elected as President of the National Assembly for the 30th consecutive year.

