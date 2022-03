Injured in club this weekend, Franck Zambo Anguissa is forfeited for the double confrontation against Algeria on March 25 and 29, 2022 counting for the play-offs of the World Cup.

The midfielder contracted an injury during the match against Udinese. Confirmation of its unavailability was given by the federation. The coach of the Indomitable Lions finally chose Arnaud Djoum to replace the member of Naples.

https://twitter.com/LIndomptables/status/1505681296680439821?t=Hn-t3VJRnhRLB50XPXuvZg&s=19

