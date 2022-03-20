MTN Elite One: Results of the first day

Ten matches were on the program of the first day of the Elite One championship this Sunday. But only one match was not held. This is the clash Tonnerre Kalara Club against Union de Douala. Indeed, the TKC did not appear at the annex of the Ahmadou Ahidjo Omnisports stadium. An absence due to many problems internally within the club of Yaoundé, we learn. Following this missed appointment, Union de Douala won the match on the green carpet.

Below are the full results of this first day of the Elite One championship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

