Noun: the Bamoun people know their new queen mother

The Queen Mother of the 20th King of the Bamoun was presented on February 12 to the people of Noun by King Mouhammed-Nabil Mforifum Mbombo Njoya.

Her name is Njoupouo Chétou. The short story "Nah Mfon", "Neh-Manjù" (Queen Mother in Bamoun language) was presented last Saturday at the ceremonial court of the Bamoun Royal Palace.

The young king Mouhammed-Nabil Mforifum Mbombo Njoya had refused to take as his wife, a daughter of the Nji Monchouh family of Njisse as is the tradition among the Bamoun. The crown prince had judged his promise too young to hold this position.

Nabil Mbombo Njoya was inducted on Sunday, October 10, 2021. At the age of 28, he succeeded his late father, Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya. He left behind his life as a civil servant. In the governorate of the Southern Region, he held the position of Head of Legal Affairs.