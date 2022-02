An incursion by elements of the Islamist sect Boko Haram in Nguetchewe, Mayo-Tsanaga department, caused the death of a civilian on the night of February 13.

The village of Nguetchewe in the Far North region is not the first time it has attacked. On August 1, 2020, this locality became infamous. The Islamist armed group used children to carry out a suicide attack. According to military sources, 19 civilians were killed, including two suicide bombers. And 16 others were injured.