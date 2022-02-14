Distinction: Serbia honours Paul Biya



Serbia decorates the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, with the highest honorary distinction of this country on February 14, 2022.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute today received Serbian Foreign Minister Nikala Selaković. During this consultation, the highest honorary distinction of this Balkan country was awarded to President Paul Biya. According to Cameroon Tribune, this distinction was granted to the head of state for his role in the search for peace.

On the same day, the Serbian Minister exchanged views with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbaïrobe. The two countries aim to cooperate in the agricultural field. As such, a Serbian delegation is expected in Cameroon in the coming months.