Football: The first division championship will be played with 25 Clubs

Decision made public by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot).

The resumption of the professional championships is scheduled for February 21. For this reason, 25 clubs will compete in the first division championship.

We also learn of the maintenance in the second division of some clubs, including Union de Douala, New Star, Yafoot, Tonnerre and Panthère. They were relegated to Elite Two last season.

To bring a better coloring to the Cameroonian professional championships, MTN Cameroon has announced its return as official sponsor. However, the amount of this new contract has not been disclosed. According to both parties, it will be the subject of a future communication.