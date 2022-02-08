Douala: the start of the Rapid Transit Bus announced for 2022

The World Bank has just announced the increase in funding for the Douala Bus Rapid Transit project, which is scheduled to start this year.

Improve the mobility of the inhabitants of the city of Douala. This is the objective of the Bus Rapid Transit (BTR) project. According to the super-mayor of the economic capital, the said project will finally start during the year 2022. This is thanks to the support of the World Bank.

"We are very grateful to the Vice-President of the World Bank who visited us a few months ago and who, in view of what he saw on the spot and our commitment that he was able to gauge, decided to increase the share of World Bank financing in this project," said Roger Mbassa Ndiné.

The BRT's release project has been in the making since 2014. The construction of this network was entrusted to the Brazilian consortium made up of Marcopolo, Queiroz-Galvao and Logit.