Coastline: 90 cases of early pregnancies recorded in schools

Revelation made by Nsia Maurice, expert in school health.

The phenomenon of daughter-mothers is gaining momentum in schools in the Littoral region. During this current school year, 90 cases of early pregnancies have been recorded.

According to school health expert Nsia Maurice, in the year 2020-2021, 160 cases of early pregnancies were recorded in the same region.

According to the WHO, for 80% of girls in a situation of unwanted pregnancy, the time spent on studies decreases and school results fall. This goes as far as dropping out of school periodically. And for good reason, the girl can no longer stand the mockery of her comrades and the accusatory looks.