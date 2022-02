The school in the South-West region was set on fire early this morning by unidentified gunmen.

This is yet another attack on the school in the English-speaking region. The public school of Molyko suffered the horrors of the fire on Tuesday, February 8. According to activist Nzui Manto, the flames ravaged the school under the helpless eye of several witnesses.

No loss of human life is to be regretted. But, completely consumed classrooms cannot accommodate schoolchildren.