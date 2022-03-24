MTN Elite One: Paul Biya demands the scheduling of matches in Garoua

A correspondence from the Secretary General to the Presidency of the Republic dated March 21 and addressed to the Minister of Sports instructs the scheduling of the matches of the Elite One championship in the city of Garoua.

"I have the honor to inform you that, MR. PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC instructs to integrate the city of Garoua on the list of sites hosting the matches of the MTN ELITE ONE Championship 2021-2022."

To this end, you should take, in liaison with the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), all the useful and necessary arrangements for the effective programming of the matches of the said Championship, in the city of Garoua. " reads a letter signed by the SGPR, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

