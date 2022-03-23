Teachers on strike, Minedub wants to spend 130 million on office equipment

A national tender notice was issued on 22 March by the Ministry of Basic Education (Minedub). It consists of equipping the structures of the central services with office equipment.

49-inch flat screen televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, mechanical radios, etc., these are the comfort equipment that the Minedub wants to equip. All for a "forecast" cost of 60 million FCFA.

In another tender notice, the ministry in charge of primary schools wants to mobilize 70 million FCFA for desktop computers, printers and inverters.

A total of expenses that amounts to 130 million FCFA in a context where primary school teachers are on strike. Teachers are calling for better working conditions. Through the movement "Enough is Enough (TCT)" they campaign for the release of funds for the payment of salary arrears, the payment of advancements, the payment of reminders.

So far, no funds have been released by the government. The walkout is therefore still ongoing in public primary schools. In their mood swing, the striking teachers are victims of intimidation.

