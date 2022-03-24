Repression: BAS violently attacks Steve Fah

Web influencer Steve Fah was beaten by activists of the Anti Sardinards Brigade (BAS) on March 23 during a meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

In a video that has gone viral on the web, Steve Fah is floured and then beaten by the members of the BAS. On tour in Europe, the blogger was a victim of the Anti-Biya repression that is raging in Europe.

Taken to task, the presenter of "Three Minutes of the People" still managed to get out of the blows of his attackers. For the moment, Steve Fah has not yet pronounced on the subject.

https://twitter.com/alainloicze1/status/1506742852851838985?t=St6KnoK8zT_4tpKKYjbrSg&s=19

