Social security: a special scheme for footballers in the making

The President of Fécafoot, Samuel Eto'o met on April 12 with the CEO of the National Social Security Fund (CNPS) Noël Alain Olivier Mekulu Mvondo Akame.

Good news in perspective for Cameroonian football. The Cameroonian football federation plans to establish a "special regime for footballers" in terms of social security. To achieve this, Samuel Eto'o met with the Director General of the CNPS today.

It should be remembered that the minimum wage for footballers playing in the professional championship is 50,000 CFA francs (Elite two) and 100,000 CFA francs for those in the Elite One.

