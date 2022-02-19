Professional Football: Semengue thwarts Samuel Eto'o'o's plans

General Pierre Semengue rejects his appointment as President of the Transitional Committee of Professional Football (CTFP) and demands the rehabilitation of the Cameroon Professional Football League (LFPC).

It is currently the war of correspondence and communiqués between the institutions that manage Cameroonian football. On February 17, the President of Fécafoot, announced the appointment of Semengue at the head of the CTFP.

In turn, General Semengue in a correspondence addressed to Eto'o refused this appointment. "I find myself appointed, at the head of a Consel Transitoire, an institution that existed under your predecessor, and having been declared null and void by the CAS in its sentence No. 6783 of September 14, 2020. (…) It therefore seems impossible to me, in the absence of restoration of the League's competences, to accept the appointment," he wrote.

Cameroon's Professional Football League was suspended last year by Seidou Mbombo Njoya's executive board. This decision pronounced by the CAS withdrew from Semengue the organization of the Elite One and Two Professional Championships.