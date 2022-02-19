Race of Hope 2022: the winners are known

Elvis Nsabinla and Tatah Carine are the two champions for the 2022 edition of the Race of Hope on February 19 in Buea.

The first athletes to cross the finish line in the senior men's and women's categories are known. They are Elvis Nsabinla arrived after 4h32' and Tatah Carine (5h28'). in ladies. The winner of the 26th edition, Ali Mohammadou, finished 4th in the race in 4h42.

In the junior category, Sale Saibou, 15, finished first. He is followed by Adamu Saibu Babasi, 17, and Kari Seth Balack, 16.

Trio winner in the women's category

– Tatah Carine

-Kitan Mildred

– Tumi Makrina

Trio winner in the men's category

– Elvis Nsabinla

– Godlove Gabsibuin

– Adamu Issa Buba

https://twitter.com/CRTV_web/status/1494987973343039490?t=0I4AENoASwkTrY82kKgeNg&s=19