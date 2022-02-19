Promote 2022: the show opens its doors today

The Mincommerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, proceeded to the symbolic opening of the 8th edition of Promote on the site of the Palais des congrès de Yaoundé.

It's time for business! More than 800 exhibitors from Cameroon and abroad will start the Promote trade fair on February 19 until February 27.

According to the Inter-Progress Foundation, which organizes this event, 1000 participants will walk the stands of this commercial event.

The event originally scheduled for April 24 to May 2, 2021 has been postponed to February 2022. The cause, the coronavirus pandemic.