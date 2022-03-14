Elite One: focus on the innovations of the 2022 season

A consultation was held on March 14 in Yaoundé between Fécafoot, the Transitional Council of Professional Football (CTFP) and the presidents of the clubs in preparation for the launch of the MTN Elite One Championship.

At the end of this meeting, several resolutions were taken. To this end, the groupings of the clubs will be made in the cities Yaoundé, Douala, Bafoussam and Limbe. For the occasion, the federation announces that it will take care of the accommodation and catering of the teams. This season's championship will be played in two pools of 13 and 12 clubs. And each will be divided into two sub-hens.

It has also been decided that at the end of the group stage of the championship, the clubs ranked 1st and 2nd in each pool will compete in cross-matches in the one-way. The respective winners of these matches will play a final that will consecrate the Champion of Cameroon, who will receive the sum of 50 million FCFA.

Relegation

At the end of the season, the clubs ranked in the last 05 places will be relegated to the Elite Two Championship. "the last 02 of each pool as well as the loser of the support match between the 11th of the pool. And the 10th of Pool B.", informs the federation.

For the launch of the Elite One championship, Bamboutos FC will face PWD of Bamenda. The match is scheduled for March 16 at the Municipal Stadium of Mbouda.