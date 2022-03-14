Teachers' strike: 1,424 registration files processed

Figure revealed on March 14 by the Minister of the Civil Service and Administrative Reform (Minfopra), Joseph Le.

On 2 March, Minfopra announced the launch of a Quick Results Initiative (RRI). Its objective is to urgently process 8,000 teacher integration files received from Minsec and Minedub over a period of 15 days.

Less than three days before the deadline, the Minfopra claims to have processed only 1,424 files. "As part of the Rapid Results Initiative (IRR) dedicated to the urgent processing of teachers' files, I proceeded on March 14, 2022 to the registration of 1,424 laureates from ENS and ENSET.", informs Joseph Le.

Calculation made, 6,576 teachers' files remain to be processed before March 17, 2022. The Minfopra has also indicated that the processing of integration files into the public service will increase from 30 months to 3 months.