Vision4 RCA: television allowed to broadcast again

After ordering the suspension of Vision 4 in CAR, José Richard Pouambi, president of the High Council of Communication in CAR lifted on March 14 the suspension of broadcasting of the television channel.

Banned from broadcasting throughout the Central African Republic on March 11, the Vision 4 RCA channel is again authorized to broadcast its programs: "Are and remain reported the provisions of decision No. 18/HCC/P/RG 22 closing the television channel Vision 4", reads the decision signed by José Richard Pouambi which specifies that "the television channel Vision 4 is authorized to resume its activities throughout the central African Republic".

The Vision 4 RCA channel was closed on the grounds of "non-payment of fees relating to the use of audiovisual frequencies, refusal to comply with the invitations of the High Council of Communication, repeated mistreatment inflicted on journalists within the channel", informed the president of the Communication Council of this neighboring country.

