The Cameroonian Football Federation has made public the list of hotels selected to host the teams during their participation in the first phase of the Elite One championship.

In total, 18 hotel infrastructures are selected. They will house 24 teams in the cities of Douala, Yaoundé, Bafoussam and Limbé. It should be remembered that for this season, the federation has decided to take care of the accommodation and catering of all the clubs.

