Cholera: 76 new reports in the South-West in one week

Over the period from 11 to 17 March 2022, the cholera situation in the South-West region has not improved.

According to public health minister Manaouda Malachi, 76 new cases have been reported in this English-speaking region of the country. In the Littoral and Centre regions, 38 and 02 cases were recorded respectively. This makes a total of 116 new cases. According to the Minsanté, the other regions have not reported any cases for 21 days thanks to the reactive vaccination campaign.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in October 2021 until today, 2,097 cases and 62 deaths have been recorded. The South-West remains the region most affected by the disease. The ongoing vaccination campaign in this part of the country has already vaccinated 187,831 people, or 84.3% of the target population.

https://twitter.com/DrManaouda/status/1505267090302902273?t=HT13CiASXhGEqUn7YXPrDw&s=19

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

