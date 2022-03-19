CAF Cup: last chance for Coton Sport against Al Masry

Coton Sport de Garoua faces Al Masry this Sunday, March 20 in Egypt for the fifth day of the group stage of the CAF Cup.

The Cotonculteurs are playing for their survival tomorrow Sunday. After four days in the CAF Cup, Aboubakar Souleymanou's men are last in Pool C with two points. For this clash against the Egyptians of Al Masry, the representative of Cameroon at this tournament has obligation of result.

To get back in the race for qualification one day before the end of the group stage, Coton sport will have to snatch three points against Al Masry. Last Sunday on its soil, the flagship club of the north conceded a draw (2-2) against the Almighty Mazembe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

