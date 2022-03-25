Douala: Algerian fans shout victory before the match

Algerian fans have taken to the streets of Douala in support of the Fennecs who face the Indomitable Lions on March 25 at the Japoma stadium. A match counting for the 3rd round of the qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Greens can count on their 12th man tonight in Douala. Even before the start of the first leg between Cameroon and Algeria, Fennecs fans are already sending positive vibes to their team.

It should be remembered that nearly 1700 Algerian supporters made the trip to Douala. A single objective, to push the Algerian selection to victory. The country of Abdelmadjid Tebboune has put large means for the transport and restoration of these supporters on Cameroonian soil.

Absent from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, this Friday's match may give the Algerians the opportunity to snatch their fifth qualification for the World Cup. Such an important meeting for coach Djamel Belmadi who is now aiming for his first qualification to the World Cup.

