Secondary education: the OTS collective temporarily suspends the strike

The movement "We have supported too much (OTS)" announced on March 25 the provisional suspension of its strike slogan launched since February 21, 2022.

From Monday, March 28, the striking teachers will resume chalk. After five weeks of lockout, the collective "We have endured too much" has decided to suspend "temporarily" their strike slogan. The protest movement is thus expressed through a press release published on 25 March. In this note, OTS said it "trusts the good faith of the government and temporarily suspends the strike from Friday, March 25 to save the school and avoid a blank year."

However, the movement ensures that in case of promises not kept by the government, the strike will eventually resume at the beginning of the third quarter of 2022. "We are once again choosing to take the risk of trusting despite the disappointments due to our government's past false promises on this issue because we believe that change is always possible and that it must be done in harmony and dialogue," OTS hopes.

