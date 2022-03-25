Far North: EPI loses vaccines estimated at nearly 900 million

The Minister of Health, Manaouda Malachie, today visited the pharmaceutical warehouse of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) in the Far North, which went up in smoke last Sunday.

The member of the government was given the opportunity to assess the extent of the damage to the EPI after the fire that ravaged his warehouse on 20 March 2022. Indeed, vaccines and serums have been ravaged by the flames. According to the authorities, the losses are estimated at nearly 900 million CFA francs.

At the same time, "I have prescribed the provision, within 72 hours of 2 cold rooms, for the continuity of vaccination.", announces the Minsanté. In addition, it is planned to repair the electrical network of the temporary building. Subsequently, the rehabilitation and commissioning of the former cold room will make it possible to strengthen the provisional system envisaged.

https://twitter.com/DrManaouda/status/1507360226076413954?t=kWAIh3hP5VXzh4-uNNXnFg&s=19

