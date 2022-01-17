CAN 2021: despite the draw, the Lions finish 1st in Group A

Tonight at the Stade d'Olembé, Cameroon concedes a draw (1-1) against Cape Verde but finishes at the top of Group A with seven points in this first round of the CAN 2021.

Cameroon closed its group stage tonight with a draw (1-1) against Cape Verde. Thanks to the opening score (39') by Vincent Aboubakar, the Indomitable Lions dominated the Blue Sharks before giving up the equalizer to Cape Verde (53') on a heel of Garry Rodrigues.

However, antonio Conceiçao's colts finished this3rd day of the group stage at the top of Group A with 7 points. They are followed by Burkina Faso (4 points) also qualified for the knockout stages. With three points on the clock, Cape Verde has a good chance of finishing among the best third.