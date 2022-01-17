CAN 2021: CAF imposes a fine of 11.5 million FCFA in Gabon

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sanctioned the Gabonese selection for having changed the hotel approved in Yaoundé for the African Cup of Nations (CAN).

The CAF disciplinary jury hit the Gabon team. An estimated fine of nearly 11.5 million FCFA was imposed by the African football body on the Panthers.

Indeed, CAF believes that the Gabonese team had no valid reason to change the hotel selected. And besides not contested agreement party since August 2021.

Arriving in Yaoundé on January 6, the Gabonese selection refuses to stay in the hotel reserved for them. Faced with this refusal, CAF serves a request for explanation to the Gabonese football federation. In response, Fegafoot points out that the hotel chosen did not meet the amenities of the players.