Fecafoot: Mbombo Njoya makes the pass to Eto'o

A handover ceremony was held this morning at the headquarters of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot).

The transition is official! Samuel Eto'o has just received the full powers of his predecessor Seidou Mbombo Njoya as president of Fécafoot.

The handover ceremony took place this morning at the headquarters of the football umbrella body in Tsinga-Yaoundé.

Samuel Eto'o was elected president of Fécafoot on December 11, 2021 with 43 votes against 31 for his opponent Mbombo Njoya, elected in 2018.