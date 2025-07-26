Mevoua Jean-Benoît, SG of MANIDEM, denounces Atanga Nji’s manipulations

##Candidates are being manipulated to prevent them from running in the 2025 presidential election. The most high-profile case is that of Maurice Kamto. The politician and MANIDEM presidential candidate must avoid all kinds of traps, even those set by Atanga Nji. ###. #.

Surprised by the positioning of this party, which accepted a defector into its fold, the party-state shenanigans were set in motion. The former president of MANIDEM was put to work. Except that since the 2018 congress, Dieudonné Yegba has been no more than a simple militant. After Maurice Kamto filed his candidacy for MANIDEM on behalf of a group of parties, the Minister of Territorial Administration will react.

## # ##With the help of former party member Denis Kwebo, he tried to bribe Anicet Ekane into dropping his candidacy in favor of Maurice Kamto. Then he found Dieudonné Yebga and entrusted him with the party’s administrative presidency. On Tuesday night, he changed the names of MANIDEM officials on the political parties page of his ministerial department’s website. ## ###.

With the cadis thus consummated, the Minister hopes that the double candidacy of the same party will sow confusion and that, after verification, Yebga’s candidacy will be retained.

#. #. ##Except that the Secretary General of Yebga’s MANIDEM file denies being a member of the current MANIDEM board. He made a video and posted it on social networks to clear himself of such a scandal. #

Verbatim :

Cameroonians here and in the diaspora, as well as all those on social networks. My name is Mevoa Jean-Benoît Bénéfice. ##In 2015, I was elected by the MANIDEM National Coordinating Council as secretary general, with Dieudonné Yebga as president. In 201, at the congress held in Douala, our leadership changed, with President Anicet Ekane and several other party members at the helm.



On this day, therefore, I wish to denounce in the strongest possible terms the fact that my name is being used for political purposes, without my consent. I am in no way associated with this nebulous manipulation. ##I take the Cameroonian people as witness and reassure them that I am an activist of MANIDEM, an executive of the party whose president is Anicet Ekane.



Thank you for your attention. Go and vote on October 12, 2025. ##HTML63#MEVOA Jean-Benoit Bénéfice

