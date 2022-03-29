Blida Stadium: 500 seats reserved for Cameroonian fans

The Algerians receive the Indomitable Lions on March 29 at the Blida Stadium for the second leg of the Qualifiers Africa Zone of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 12th Cameroonian man will push the Lions to victory. For tonight's clash, 500 seats are reserved at the Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida for fans. According to the Ambassador of Cameroon to Algeria, Komidor Njimoluh, access is free and without obligation of health pass.

Beaten in Douale last Friday (1-0), Rigobert Song's team must win to hope to snatch its ticket for the world. "We had the opportunity to see what went wrong. Tomorrow, we will do our utmost to bring out what we have not been able to achieve at the offensive level. We know it will not be easy. There won't be enough Cameroonian fans, but we're used to this kind of game. We will do everything to do better than in the first leg on Friday," said the manager-coach of the den.

