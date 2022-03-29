South-West: deprived of drinking water, the SABC provides support to cholera patients

The Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), went on March 27 to the bedside of cholera patients in the hospitals of Limbé in the South-West.

The lack of clean water is accelerating the spread of cholera in the South-West region. A shortage that would have pushed people to drink from non-potable water sources. To reduce the spread of the cholera epidemic in this part of the country, the SABC Group has handed over a large stock of natural mineral water cans to hospitals.

"In conjunction with the National Order of Physicians of Cameroon, we are closely monitoring the evolution of the disease in other regions in order to support the Minsanté and the government in the management of this health crisis," said the SABC.

Over the period from 21 to 24 March 2022: 209 new cases are reported in the South-West. To date, the epidemiological situation does not seem to be improving. Faced with too many patients, hospitals had to make cholera beds to take care of the hospitalized.

