Northwest: Prison official and three collaborators killed by separatists

The attack by the separatist fighters took place this morning of April 12 in the town of Kikaikilaiki, located about 5 km from Kumbo in the northwest.

The secessionists have new victims. The Regional Delegate of the North-West Prison Administration and three of his collaborators were ambushed by separatists. They are General Theodore Kiga, Major Awono, Aps Nang Lionel and the guardrail of the DRAP North-West all died in this attack. They had just returned from the facility of the prison warden in the locality of Nkambe.

Separatist groups called "Ambazonia Defense Forces" and "Bui Unity Warriors" claimed responsibility for the attack. They posted photos of the crime scene on social media. Army elements have been deployed to the area in order to secure it.

https://twitter.com/MarkBareta/status/1513954398115966979?t=FMGqnK6dL0JlMJx1iN9v2w&s=19

