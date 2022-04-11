Guinness Super League: stadiums selected for the 2022 season unveiled

The Women's Football League has made public this Monday, April 11 the list of stadiums that will host the matches of the Guinness Super League on behalf of the 2022 season.

For the occasion, six stadiums have been selected. These are the ngoa-Ekelle stadium and the Annex 1 Omnisports stadium in Yaoundé. In Douala, the League has set its sights on the Annex Stadium in Bependa. The Young Sport Acedemy stadium and the Nko'o vos Municipal Stadium are selected in the cities of Bamenda and Ebolowa respectively. Finally, Guider will host the matches at the municipal stadium.

The kick-off of the 2022 Guinness Super League sports season will be held on April 16 at the Ngoa Ekelle stadium in Yaoundé. In addition, the official sponsor of the competition and the Cameroonian Football Federation will grant a bonus of 100,000 FCFA to each player per month.

In addition, each season the clubs of the Great South will receive a financial support of 9 million FCFA against 9.5 million FCFA for the Clubs of the remote regions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

