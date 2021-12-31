Handball: men's AFCON sent back

Initially scheduled from 13 to 23 January 2022 in Morocco, the competition will finally be held between June and July of the same year.

The Senior African Cup of Nations will finally take place from June 22 to July 2, 2022. Decision taken on 29 December 2021 by the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Handball (CAHB). Initially scheduled for January 13 to 23, 2022 in Morocco, the draw made on December 8 will be redone. But the date has not yet been set.

For this25th edition of the CAN, 12 nations are qualified for the group stage. These are Egypt, the defending champions, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. From Tunisia, vice-champion of Africa, Gabon, Angola, Senegal. From the host country Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, Cape Verde and Guinea. Six more months for qualified countries for their preparation.